Adams County Courthouse

Adams County Courthouse

(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports three arrests over the past three weeks.

The sheriff's office's complete report is listed here:

Download PDF Adams County Sheriff's Report 1/4/2022

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.