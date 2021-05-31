Adams County Courthouse

Adams County Courthouse

(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported three arrests from over the past week

Details are included in the sheriff's office's latest report:

Download PDF Adams County Sheriff's Report 5/31/2021

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.