(Adams County) -- The Adams County Sheriff's office reported arrests on Saturday.
At around 10:50 Wednesday morning, deputies of the Adams County Sheriffs Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Highway 25 and 275th. The vehicle failed to stop, and a brief pursuit was initiated.
After stopping the vehicle, deputies arrested 25-year-old Wesley Oliphant. He was charged for eluding, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) third or subsequent offense, person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oliphant was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on no bond.
Another arrest was made at approximately 2:52 am on Thursday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 148.
At the stop, deputies arrested 26-year old Austin Michael Welborn and 19-year old Xavier Caine Crow were arrested for possession of controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both males were transported to the Adams County Jail and held on $1,300 bond, Further charges may be pending.