Adams County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of Adams County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests over the past several weeks.

The sheriff's office's complete report is listed here:

Download PDF Adams County Sheriff's Office Blotter 319

