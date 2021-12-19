(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported some arrests on Saturday.
One arrest was on December 10th. The deputies of the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle roll over near the intersection of Highway 148 and 200th Street. Officers discovered 66-year old Steven Mullen and took him into custody for operating while intoxicated, second offense. Mullen was taken to the Adams County Jail and was held on a $2,000 bond.
Another was an arrest of 36-year old Ryan Pullen at around 8:17 on Friday evening. Pullen was taken into custody on a valid Adams County warrant for failure to appear in court. The original charge was not reported. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.