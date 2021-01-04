(Corning) -- A Corning man is charged in connection with an altercation in Adams County last week.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Robert Dean Surrell was arrested for domestic assault and disorderly conduct. Surrell is charged in connection with an incident reported last Tuesday afternoon, when deputies were called to the Riverview Apartments at 2238 Loomis Avenue regarding a domestic call. Surrell was also charged with obstruction of emergency communications in connection with an incident the day before.
Surrell was released on bond from the Adams County Jail.