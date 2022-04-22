(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect faces a bevy of charges following their Tuesday arrest.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Ashley Joe Cornelius was arrested after deputies responded around 11:51 a.m. Tuesday to a welfare check in the 900 block of 10th Street in Corning. After investigation, authorities say Cornelius was charged with Attempted Murder, 3rd Degree Kidnapping, Domestic Abuse Assault with Strangulation, and Willful Injury.
Cornelius was transported to the Adams County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 cash bond.
