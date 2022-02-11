(Corning) -- An Afton man faces drug charges following a recent arrest in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Caleb Lee Comstock was arrested late Saturday evening for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense. Comstock was arrested following a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Sycamore Avenue shortly after 11:15 p.m.
Comstock was later released from the Adams County Jail on his own recognizance. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.