(Corning) -- Two suspects face drug-related charges in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office Monday released information on a recent traffic stop leading to the arrests of 20-year-old Abby Marie Read of Lincoln and 21-year-old Kaleb Anthony Davis of Clarinda. Both suspects are charged with possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, intent to deliver less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, and intent to deliver synthetic marijuana. Read, the driver, also faces charges of speeding and a headlight violation.
Both suspects were arrested in connection with a traffic stop on Highway 34 and Dogwood Avenue in the late evening hours of April 28th. Upon a probable cause search, deputies reportedly located approximately 10 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of synthetic marijuana in the vehicle.
Read and Davis were released from the Adams County Jail after posting $13,300 bond.