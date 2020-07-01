(Corning) -- Two suspects face charges in connection with recent thefts in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Justin Paul Parker and 26-year-old James William Cox were arrested last Saturday evening following a traffic stop near the intersection of 183rd Street and Kale Avenue. An investigation determined a large amount of property was located in the vehicle containing identification information from individuals not present at the scene. After contacting property owners, authorities determined the materials had been stolen.
Parker and Cox were charged with 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools. Both suspects were released on bond from the Adams County Jail.
Other recent arrests are included in the Adams County Sheriff's Office report: