(Corning) -- Two people are in custody following a traffic stop in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 20-year-old Zendell Damon Gamblin of Creston on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating without a valid license.
Authorities also arrested a passenger in the vehicle -- 22-year-old Desiree Dawn Ladd of Council Bluffs -- on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of prescription medication.
Both suspects were taken to the Adams County Jail pending further court proceedings.