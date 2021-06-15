(Corning) -- Two Corning residents were recently apprehended following a joint drug investigation between two KMAland counties.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Stephanie Ann Marie Currin and 59-year-old Phillip Eugene Currin were arrested last Thursday after authorities executed a search warrant at 605 and 607 13th Street in Corning in connection with a joint narcotics investigation with Montgomery County. Stephanie Currin was charged with possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillip Currin was charged with possession of a controlled substance--meth, 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities says the charges will be enhanced due to the resident's location on certain property.
Stephanie Currin is being held in the Adams County Jail on $18,000 bond, while Phillip Currin was released after posting $10,000 bond.