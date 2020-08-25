(Corning/Bedford) -- As students return to school throughout KMAland, public health officials are continuing to monitor COVID-19 developments.
Crystal Drake is public health administrator in both Taylor and Adams counties. Currently, Drake says there are eight active cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County and three active cases in Adams County. Taylor County has had 107 total cases, while Adams County has had 20 total cases. Drake says her office is turning its attention to the upcoming school year when it comes to mitigation efforts.
"We know that family vacations are winding down right now, so really our biggest threat is the school and continued small group gatherings such as parties, family get-togethers, neighborhood barbecues and other gatherings of people are really our biggest threat right now in Taylor and Adams counties," said Drake.
Drake says her office has collaborated with Lenox, Bedford and Southwest Valley to develop Return to Learn plans, which include recommendations for face coverings and increased social distancing.
"We know that social distancing is somewhat compromised because of the return to school," said Drake. "Those close interactions among students could potentially have a risk to students and their families, as all those kiddos are back in school. We really want suggested precautions to be in place, so that's what we've done with those schools."
Both counties are also continuing efforts with contact tracing for each case. Drake says initially, Adams and Taylor counties opted to let the state handle contact tracing in an effort to save staff resources. As the school year begins, Drake says her offices will take back control of disease investigations.
"Since working with the schools, we knew that we were going to be in close contact with those schools and really needed to have more of an understanding of what was going on in our counties," said Drake. "Since then, we've taken back our investigations and contact tracing. We've seen some cases lead to over 100 close contacts of people that needed to be contacted. In our county we haven't experienced that yet, but it could be one day away."
Drake describes compliance with social distancing and other recommendations as a "mixed bag" in both counties.
"Some has gone really well, some has not gone well," said Drake. "We're really trying to push that education piece and talk to those people. Our Facebook page is very active. We try to post things out on there that will help educate people to truly understand COVID and what it's doing in our specific counties, give them education pieces and advice on how to help mitigate it within their own families, businesses, etc."
Drake made her comments on Tuesday's Morning Line program on KMA. You can hear her full interview below.