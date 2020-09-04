(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are reporting another COVID-19 case in the district.
In a district-wide letter sent Friday, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson confirmed that a student attending class at the Logan Administrative Building tested positive for coronavirus. The letter stated the student had been absent for several days. Page County Public Health will contact the parents of students who had been in direct contact with the case. In consultation with Page County Public Health, the district has closed the classroom, with a reopening date of September 14th. School officials says it’s the best course of action to prevent the spread of the virus, and protect students and staff.
Nelson also urges everyone in the district to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face coverings or masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding larger group settings, staying home when sick, and voluntarily self-reporting.
Further information on the case is not being released.