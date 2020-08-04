(Sidney) -- Fremont County's coronavirus cases now number 37.
Fremont County Public Health reported an additional case on Monday. The latest COVID-19 case is an adult aged 61-to-80 years old. Of the county's 37 cases, one person with positive results has been hospitalized. Thirteen cases have a confirmed recovery--meaning they've met all the isolation release criteria, including symptom improvement. Twenty-four other cases with positive results remain under investigation.
Officials say 621 of the 658 Fremont County residents tested for coronavirus had negative results.