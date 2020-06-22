(Bedford) -- Taylor County remains a hot spot for coronavirus cases.
Taylor County Public Health announced an additional confirmed case in an adult male age 18-to-40. The latest case brings the county's total cases to 76. Of that total, 22 cases have recovered. No deaths have been reported in the county thus far.
Taylor County trails only Pottawattamie County in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa. The state's virus information website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists Pottawattamie County's total at 620 as of Monday.