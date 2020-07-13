(Sidney) -- More coronavirus cases are confirmed in Fremont County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Fremont County Public Health have identified two additional cases of COVID-19. The new cases are both adults aged 18-to-40 years old. The latest cases brings Fremont County's total to 11. Four of the cases have recovered, while seven are still under investigation. A total of 460 residents have been tested for the virus.
As with other cases, Chapter 22 of the Iowa Code prohibits the release of information that could lead to the identification of an individual or facility.