(Des Moines) – The number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Iowa.
Saturday’s updated numbers from coronavirus.iowa.gov indicate an additional 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 19,135. With an additional death reported, the state’s pandemic death toll now stands at 527.
The updated figures include the two additional cases reported in Page County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 13. Pottawattamie County continues to lead southwest Iowa in the total COVID-19 cases with 247.
More information is available on the state’s coronavirus website.