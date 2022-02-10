(Clarinda) -- Page County's COVID-19 death toll is up by one following the latest report.
Page County Public Health reports the latest fatality was an older adult. The most recent death puts the county's total deaths at 42 since coronavirus was first reported in March of 2020. In addition, 23 new cases were reported, including eight in adults ages 18-to-40, and six in middle age adults 41-to-60. Elderly residents over 80 report five new cases, while three new cases are in older adults 61-to-80. A single case was reported in a child zero to 17.
Despite the latest death, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has fallen to 12.1%. And, the county's vaccination rate is up to 55.9%.
In its latest release, Page County Public Health officials indicated that this is its last week of reporting COVID numbers, due to the State Public Health Emergency Proclamation expiring on February 15th, and the way the agency receives information from the state. Both the coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov websites will be decommissioned, and that weekly reports that include several COVID-19 data points will be published on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website beginning February 16th.
While saying they know COVID-19 is not gone, and new variants and outbreaks will likely emerge, officials say it's time to shift the reporting standards to line up more with other respiratory viruses.
Page County's Public Health office will continue to report new information as it's given to them, field questions, offer the Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines at clinics every other week, and offier at-home saliva COVID tests.