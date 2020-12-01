(Clarinda) – Page County’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 10.
Page County Public Health announced an additional death late Tuesday afternoon – an older adult age 61-to-80. In addition, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported. Of the new cases, three were adults age 18-to-40, while two were in middle-aged adults 41-to-60 years old. Single new cases were reported in the 61-to-80 and over 80 categories.
With the latest cases, Page County’s total COVID cases stand at 1,485 – 1,414 of which have recovered. Clarinda Correctional Facility’s case numbers total 568.
Page County’s 14-day positivity rate is at 16.2%.