(Clarinda) -- More COVID-19 cases and an additional death have been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health released it's latest COVID-19 information Wednesday including one COVID-related death. The public health agency says the latest fatality was a middle-aged adult, bringing the county's death toll to 31. Additionally, 12 new cases were reported with seven in the adult group ages 18-to-40, and two in the child group ages 0-to-17 and the middle-age group age 41-to-60. Meanwhile, one case was also reported in the older adult group ages 61-to-80.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate has fallen slightly to 11.5%. Meanwhile, the county's vaccination rate has risen to 51.5%, while the statewide rate has also increased to 54.1%.