(Clarinda) -- After two deaths were reported last week, Page County's COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.
Page County Public Health Tuesday reported an additional death, bringing the county's COVID death toll to 28. Public Health officials say an elderly resident was the latest fatality. 15 new cases were also reported including six new cases in the adult category ages 18-to-40, five in the child category ages 0-to-17, and four in the middle age category ages 41-to-60.
The new cases bring Page County's 14-day positivity rate to 14.2%, while the vaccination rate has risen 50.5%. Meanwhile, the Iowa's vaccination rate is at 53.2%.