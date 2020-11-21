(Clarinda) -- Page County’s COVID-19 death toll grew by one Friday afternoon.
Page County Public Health reported the additional death was an older adult age 61-to-80. Eight coronavirus deaths have now been recorded in the county. 30 new cases were also confirmed in the county.
Of the 30 cases one was a child aged 0-to-17, while 11 were adults 18-to-40, 10 middle aged adults 41-to-60, and eight in older adults 61-to-80.
Page County’s coronavirus case total stands at 1,365 - 1,128 of which have recovered. Despite the new cases, the county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 27.8%