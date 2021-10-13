(Clarinda) -- For the first time in weeks, Page County's COVID-19 death toll is on the rise.
Page County Public Health Wednesday reported two additional deaths, bringing the county's COVID death toll to 27. Officials say a middle-aged adult and an elderly resident were the latest fatalities. Twenty-four new COVID cases were also reported, the majority of which were in the adult category, ages 18-to-40. Six new cases were recorded in the children's category age zero to 17, while five were in the middle age category 41-to-60 years old. Two new cases were reported in older adults age 61-to-80, and an additional case in the elderly category over 80 years old.
With the latest cases, Page County's 14-day positivity rate rises to 16%, while the vaccination rate stands at 50.3%. Iowa's vaccination rate is up to 53%.