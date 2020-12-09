(Sidney) -- Fremont County's coronavirus death toll grew Wednesday afternoon.
Fremont County Public Health officials reported two additional deaths, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 fatalities to five. In addition, the county's total coronavirus case numbers exceeded the 400 mark. Nine additional cases were reported, bringing Fremont County's total since March to 408 confirmed cases. The new cases included one child age 0-to-17, two adults age 18-to-40 years old, five middle-aged adults 41-to-60 years old, and one older adult aged 61-to-80.
Fremont County's 14-day positivity rate as of Wednesday totaled 18.4%.