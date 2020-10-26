(Glenwood) -- The coronavirus pandemic death toll increased in one KMAland county over the weekend.
Mills County Public Health and Emergency Management announced two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Officials say the first individual was in the 80-years-plus age range, while the second case was age 61-to-80. Both individuals had underlying health conditions. Both deaths occurred Friday evening. In a press release, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says the deaths are a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. Lynes recently told KMA News preventive health measures are still the best defense against coronavirus. That includes wearing a mask.
"We're really finding a big difference when masks are worn correctly," she said. "There's much less spread of the disease. So, we continue to message that a great deal in our community. Mask wearing is the one thing that will help us contain this disease at this time, because if you're a close contact, and everybody's wearing a mask correctly, the close contacts don't have to quarantine--and that's a big deal."
Lynes also reminds residents to practice social distancing, and use good hand hygiene. Mills County's COVID death toll now stands at three. As of Monday, the county's 14-day positivity rate totaled 11.9%.