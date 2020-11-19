(Clarinda) – Page County’s COVID-19 death toll grew by two Thursday afternoon.
Page County Public Health reported both additional deaths were in older adults age 61-to-80. Seven coronavirus deaths have now been recorded in the county. One-hundred-26 new cases were also confirmed in the county -- 115 of which were from the Clarinda Correctional Facility. COVID cases from the facility now number 548.
Of the 11 new cases from the general public, five were in children ages 0-to-17, while four were adults 18-to-40. Single new cases were reported in the middle-age rate 41-to-60, and among older adults 61-to-80.
Page County’s coronavirus case total stands at 1,335 – 1,080 have recovered. Despite the new cases, the county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 34.5%.