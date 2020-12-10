Updated Story Dec. 10, 2020 5:12 a.m.
(Tabor) -- Tabor and Fremont County authorities are still seeking information after an ATM was stolen from a bank in Tabor.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office released four security camera photos Thursday from the burglary that occurred Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Authorities say a male entered the lobby of the Glenwood State Bank Tabor Branch around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and then left the area. Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, two males returned and removed the ATM.
Both suspects were wearing camouflage jackets and had their faces covered. Local authorities are working with the FBI's Omaha Field Office on the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at (712) 374-2424 or the FBI at (402) 493-8688.
Original Story Dec. 7, 2020 6:03 p.m.
(Tabor) – Authorities are trying to determine who stole an ATM machine from a bank in Tabor.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Tabor Police are investigating the burglary at the Glenwood State Bank’s Tabor location that took place between Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Authorities say a male subject entered the bank’s lobby at approximately 8:47 p.m., then left the area. Two males returned at approximately 12:30 a.m. and removed the ATM from the lobby.
The suspects were described as white males wearing camouflage jackets. Anyone with information should contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424.