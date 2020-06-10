(Glenwood) — Mills County officials are reporting an additional case of COVID-19 in the county.
The Mills County Department of Public Health has been notified of an additional confirmed case in an individual between 0 and 18 years of age. The individual is self-isolating.
Mills County Public Health has now followed a total of 22 positive cases in the county, which has included conducting investigations and tracing potential contacts for all cases to identify those who need to monitor their own health symptoms.
Mills County Public Health reminds residents that COVID-19 continues to spread in the county and to continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and stay at home if you are ill.