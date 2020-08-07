Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.