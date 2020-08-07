(Sidney) -- Two more coronavirus cases have been reported in Fremont County.
Fremont County Public Health officials says both new cases are adults aged 18-to-40 years old. While Fremont County reports 38 total cases, officials note that the numbers didn't increase. During an investigation of an older adult who tested positive, officials say it was determined that the case didn't reside in Fremont County. Therefore, that case was removed from the county's case count.
Of the 38 cases reported thus far, 27 have recovered. Eleven with positive results remain under investigation, while one positive case has been hospitalized. Officials say 658 of the 696 residents tested for COVID-19 had negative results.