(Red Oak) -- A proposed annual city administrator evaluation form has sparked extensive debate amongst the Red Oak City Council.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the council was presented a rough draft of the form, which Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been collaborating on over the past few months. Fridolph presented three versions: his draft, Wemhoff's version, and a combined document. One disagreement was whether they should include department heads in filling out the form. While agreeing with Wemhoff that the council is who the administrator reports to, Fridolph says the department heads could provide a more first-hand working experience.
"We also don't work with him on a day-to-day basis, and there are those that do, so getting feedback from those that are in the day-to-day process I feel is important," said Fridolph. "That would be done in a confidential basis, so if there's things in the future they're not comfortable with sharing directly, that would give them the opportunity to do so."
He adds Lisa Mart, human resources specialist with the Iowa Municipalities Workers Compensation Association, said including department heads wouldn't be a bad idea. Wemhoff disagreed, saying most department heads are already communicating with Brad Wright, the current city administrator, should they have a concern.
"I feel like they're giving evaluations every day because they're going to Brad anyhow already and telling him how they feel -- they don't need to fill out a piece of paper to do that," said Wemhoff. "They're already communicating with him on a daily basis and they've got jobs to do besides fill out a form."
Fridolph says department head and individual council members reports could be compiled by the city attorney to form the overall evaluation.
Another disagreement was whether the mayor should be involved in the evaluation process, which Wemhoff did not favor citing similar oversight responsibilities. Fridolph read an email response from Iowa League of Cities Director of Membership Services Mickey Shields, who says the process is standard amongst other Iowa cities.
"(Mickey) understand the view that the council is the body that approves the hiring or termination of a city administrator, but the mayor also plays a key role as an elected official," Fridolph read. "(Mickey) would also look at this type of situation from the opposite view, 'why would a Mayor not be included in the evaluation of a key city staff position.' In (Mickey's) experience, it would be awfully hard to explain why an elected representative of the community does not take part in such discussions or evaluations of the city government's top staff."
Fridolph says he and Wemhoff also met with Wright to discuss the content of the form and he questioned one item Wright disagreed with -- offering administrative assistance to the mayor.
"You did not feel it necessary, or didn't think we should leave it on here, that it says 'provide administrative support and assistance to the mayor' and if we left it on there, we could just give it a zero on that," said Fridolph. "So, I would just like to know why and then let the council think about it and decide if it needs to be included on the evaluation."
However, Wright declined to comment on the question while in a public meeting on what he says developed into a personnel matter. Despite the few disagreements, Fridolph says there was one area he and Mart favored in Wemhoff's version which is to include scores for specific areas of evaluation rather than just one overall rating.
While the particular form in question is specifically for the city administrator position, Fridolph says the goal would be to develop a similar document for the various department heads and city staff. Further discussion is expected at the council's next regular meeting on November 7th, and Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius encouraged the council members to reach out to other cities and state groups about their respective processes.