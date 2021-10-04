(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah residents are once again hoping to make Christmas brighter for area children.
Adopters and donations are sought for the 2021 Adopt-a-Family program. Chelsie Greene is a spokesperson with the committee of local residents sponsoring the annual effort. Greene says the program's goal is to make sure children from struggling families have a merrier Christmas.
"We do so, essentially, by being the middle person," said Greene. "So, volunteers on the committee contact local service agencies, and we get the names of families who might be in need during this holiday season, and then our volunteers contact those families and gather information for the child or children in need."
Greene says participating individuals or businesses are placed on a contributor's list, then matched with families of a particular size.
"We have small families, which is one or two kids," he said. "Medium families are three or four kids, and a large family is five or six kids. Then, if we have an extra large family, which is seven or more, then that's an option, as well."
Adopters are then provided special instructions for each family.
"In mid-November, we match the adopters with the struggling families," said Greene, "then, we provide the adopters with the detailed list of instructions, and sizes, as well as their wish items and their need items."
Once items are purchased, Greene says the gifts should be wrapped and labeled according to who the child is.
"When we give the list, we do it so we can preserve the privacy," she said. "So, you would just list it like 'family number 2, boy age 7.' Then, you would drop those off at the Delmonico Room. We are going to be doing that on December 7th this year. We will be contacting those adopters again this year to let them know that."
Anyone interested in participating in Adopt-a-Family this Christmas should email aaf.shenandoah@gmail.com on or before October 15th, or call Chelsie Greene at 712-215-0105 or Taylor Goetz at 712-246-9532. Chelsie Greene made her comments on KMA's "Morning Show."