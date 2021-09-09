(Washington, D.C.) -- Rural America will receive it's latest investment in renewable energy to the tune of $464 million from the United States Department of Agriculture.
In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the over $400 million investment in the form of two programs. The first is the through the Renewable Energy for America Program including $129 million, while the other $335 million will be through the Electric Loan Program. The investment covers 48 states and also Puerto Rico. Vilsack says over 400 grants will be dispersed through the Renewable Energy Program.
"$128 million that's being provided today, represents 12 loans of $121.2 million, and 411 grants totaling a little over $7.4 million," Vilsack said. "The combination of these renewable energy projects and energy efficiency projects, will essentially save the equivalent of 391 million kilowatt hours of electricity, which is enough essentially to fuel and take care of over 35,000 homes."
Included in the R.E.A.P. grants are five in Iowa totaling just over $86,000, 19 in Missouri totaling $218,000, and nine for Nebraska totaling just over $77,000. Vilsack says the majority of the grants went to local businesses and farms to help with energy efficiency.
Also included is a $25 million loan to Red Tail Energy in North Dakota for the development of a carbon capture and sequestration and storage facility on to an existing ethanol plant. Vilsack says the project could produce a 40-to-50% reduction in carbon emissions.
Meanwhile, Vilsack says the Electric Loan Program contains the larger projects that will improve a large amount of electric lines.
"These projects will help to improve the efficiency of nearly 1,400, almost 1,500 miles of electric lines which will increase their reliability and provide for a more resilient system," Vilsack said. "Approximately $102 million is going to go towards the investment of 'smart-grid' technology."
One of the loans includes a $95 million amount to Prairie State Solar, LLC to construct a 99 megawatt solar farm on 62 acres in Perre County, about 50 miles southeast of St. Louis. In Missouri, is a $24.5 million loan to Gascosage Electric Cooperative to develop 61 miles of new line in central Missouri as well as investing in smart-grid technology.
When it comes to choosing applicants for the program, Vilsack says there is a criteria system in place.
"It sort of ranks projects and applications on a set of criteria, it's sort of a numbering system," Vilsack said. "We get, obviously, a lot of applications for this program and some of them get funded, and some of them are close to getting funded, so we provide some technical systems so the next time we have another round of projects, they can re-apply."
However, Vilsack did add that the expansion of opportunities for this project is strongly tied to a pair of bills in Congress.
"The scope, and the intent, and the expansion, and the opportunity to continue to do more of this is very much linked to the ability of Congress to continue it's work on both the bi-partisan infrastructure jobs bill, and also the reconciliation bill which will continue to provide resources for investment in climate-smart technologies."
More information on the announcement and the two programs can be found on the USDA website.