(Neola) -- Ag students in the Tri-Center School District have no shortage of things to do.
Ag Teacher Josie McMinemee joined Tuesday's AM in the AM's "School Chatter" segment to discuss some of their activities, including a new barn on the school premises.
"We as a community just put up a barn," she said. "It's a 40x60 red barn on the campus. We have calves, barrows and sows. It's a work-in-progress animal production facility."
McMinemee says the idea came from a conversation she had with principal Chad Harder.
"We were bouncing back and forth ideas on what I could offer the students," she said. "I brought it up. I grew up on an animal farm, so it was something we thought the community would back. And they did."
McMinemee feels the hands-on opportunities the barns presents her students are important.
"All of my classes have become hands-on after the first two weeks of safety stuff," she said. "Having the kids see the real-life consequences of every decision they make is huge."
The farm at Tri-Center is awaiting the arrival of piglets this summer. Three calves will also be brought to the camp and eventually bred.
McMinemee says the farm has a long-term vision.
"Our huge goal is to close the gap between consumers and producers," she said. "We want to teach kids that there are people behind the scenes working really hard to make sure you have the food on your table."
Click below to hear the full interview with McMinemee.