(KMAland) -- Ag Processing Inc, better known as AGP, recently announced a plan to build a new state-of-the-art soybean processing plant near David City, Nebraska. The facility will have the capacity to process over 50 million bushels of soybeans per year. Matt Caswell, AGP Vice President of Member-Corporate Relations and Government Affairs, says its all about meeting future demand.
“When AGP evaluates these investments or opportunities, we take a long-term view. The most important long-term view on this is that we see strong growth in demand, particularly from the Pacific Rim for U.S. soybeans and soybean products. And then secondly, and also as importantly, we have to make sure that we have good availability quality supply in that area, and in that region. And when we look at those factors, we see very nice story for Butler County and our new facility and David City.”
AGP expects operations to begin in 2025.
“We do have a site location. We are still working through some of the local and state incentive packages that are out there. But we do expect we'll have a lot of people constructing this facility. It's going to cost a lot of money to do it, it's going to take a few years, so there will be not only an opportunity for employment with the construction phase of it, but then once it's fully operational 2025, we will have over 60 full time paying jobs with benefits and a pension and we’re very proud of that and that family wage we can offer to employees in those areas. And then in the future, I think we'll look back on this and say, a very, very, positive economic development for the area.”
AGP is owned by local and regional cooperatives representing farmer-producers across the United States. Corporate headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska.