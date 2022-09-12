(Lenox) -- Plans for a larger and state-of-the-art AgriVision Equipment Group facility in Lenox are in the making.
Officials with AgriVision announced late last week that they would be constructing a new Taylor County facility just north of the current Lenox location and also incorporate the Creston operation. Tony Douglas is the location manager for the Lenox and Creston facilities. Douglas says the decision for a new, combined facility came after reviewing and comparing what it would take to get the two current facilities up to today's standards.
"You know as far as the equipment is getting larger, we're trying to add technicians, and trying to get a big enough building to house everybody in," said Douglas. "So we made the decision to put everything in one location because that was the better fit. We could get a bigger building and bigger footprint to have more technicians in one area."
Once established, the facility would house just over 20 technicians and employ 35 to 45 people. The current facilities in Lenox and Creston were built in 1949 and 1966, respectively.
Douglas says relocating to a new 100-foot wide, and 275-to-300-foot long facility in Lenox made the most sense in providing efficient assistance to its service area.
"When we looked at the overall footprint of this deal over our dealership network, we looked at both directions and constructing the facility in Lenox here has provided us the best opportunity to serve our customers in both the Creston and Lenox, and surrounding communities," Douglas explained.
Douglas says mobile service and designated parts runs will be a big part of providing services to those in and around Creston. On top of the more extensive shop, the facility will also house a parts and showcase building.
Douglas says one of the main highlights of the new shop is a pair of overhead electric cranes with a 23-foot hook height.
"So we'll be able to remove engines and have (hydraulics) staff and stuff in our roof," said Douglas. "In our current facilities at either location we have to pull those machines outside to do that. So getting everybody in the building and safely doing that job and being more efficient will get the customers equipment back to them in a quicker process -- that's our main goal."
Other features are expected to include an expanded parts inventory and a wash bay. Douglas says more particulars on the facility's design should become apparent within the next 30-to-45 days, and groundbreaking is expected in Spring 2023.