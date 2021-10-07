(Avoca) -- Residents in the AHSTW School District will decide early next month on an extensive renovation of the district's facilities.
Two questions are placed on the referendum up for a vote in the November 2nd general elections. Question one entails a $12.9 million bond issue for remodeling and repairing the district's existing pre-K-12 complex. AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones tells KMA News the bond issue would also cover classroom additions on the west side of the building.
"The classroom additions will really focus on CTE classrooms," said Jones. "So, we talk about family consumer science, we talk about our ag program, which then leads to FFA, then our industrial tech program. One additional classroom then, we would look to add on in that capacity would be the fine arts or music classroom. So, those would be our four classroom additions."
Jones says the district's current shop area and art classrooms would be renovated into additional classrooms, allowing the shifting of other classes to address space issues. Infrastructure upgrades--including lighting improvements--are also included in the package.
"Along with those renovations, we're also talking about HVAC," he said. "We have some units in the high school section that we would like to replace, and just create a more efficient system, and also help us with our controls."
Jones says the second question calls for a $6.75 million bond issue for construction of a 350-to-375 seat auditorium.
"It will give us a dedicated space for all of our concert series, and various assemblies," said Jones. "It will also give us practice space each day, or classroom space each day, for either our music or our band classrooms, and give our kids an opportunity to get in and public speak in a much larger environment, and really work to prepare them for that, for speaking in that area."
Both bond issue questions require 60% supermajority votes in order to pass. Late last month, AHSTW officials and supporters launched a series of public meetings outlining the referendum. The latest meeting took place Wednesday at the Shelby Community Center. Three more meetings are slated for October 12th at 7 p.m. at the Tennant City Council meeting, October 14th from 5:30-to-7 p.m. at the AHSTW High School cafeteria and October 19th from 7-to-8:30 p.m. at Hancock City Hall. More bond issue information is available from the district's website.