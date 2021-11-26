(Avoca) -- As cooler temperatures approach, One KMAland booster club is giving away a chance to relax in the warmth of Mexico.
The AHSTW Booster Club is giving away a three-night stay at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as part of a fundraiser for all of the club's sports athletic needs. Last week, booster club members Kristen Krohn and Stephanie Harder joined the KMA "Morning Show" to discuss the fundraiser. Harder says the giveaway is another unique way to raise money for the school district and reach out to people outside the community.
"Obviously every group in small communities are looking for ways to raise money," Harder said. "We just thought this was a different, unique way, and a wonderful opportunity for even people outside the district to help raise money for the booster club at AHSTW."
Tickets for the drawing are $100. However, Harder says the venue offers plenty of amenities for a lucky winner to enjoy.
"It is a 5,000-square foot living space area, it has a private pool, a private hot tub, and a beautiful view," Harder said. "We have a VRBO listing, so if they go to vrbo.com, the property number is 2022823, and that will pull up all of the pictures of this unit."
Harder says the trip's estimated value is $4,000 and prizes also include a $1,000 Visa gift card the winner can use on clothing, food, or other purchases while on the trip.
Harder also encourages groups of friends and family to purchase tickets together as the venue can hold many people.
"The place is big enough for 16 people, so you could all each go together and buy a ticket, so it is a very large house and sleeps 16 people, so it's a great event to get together with your friends or family," Harder said. "You're able to use that trip from February 1st of next year, all the way through the end of November."
Harder says the goal is to sell 150 tickets by the first drawing on November 30th at the Vikings' first home basketball game. To purchase tickets, contact Kristen Krohn at 712-249-9902 or visit the AHSTW Booster Club Facebook page.
You can hear the full interview with Harder and Krohn below.