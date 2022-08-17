(Avoca) -- Preparations for a new school year--and a major construction initiative--continue in the AHSTW School District.
Voters last November approved a $12.9 million bond issue for a long list of improvements to the district's existing pre-K-12 complex with almost 66% of the vote. Darin Jones is entering his fifth year as AHSTW's superintendent. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Jones says preparations are shifting from the design-development phase to the construction document phase.
"I met with members of SitelogiIQ yesterday (Tuesday)," said Jones. "Those plans are being developed, and we're looking for a page turn and building walk with the construction documents in probably mid-to-late September, with then bidding to begin in the month of November."
Jones says the proposed renovations meet the needs for some special programs.
"The project was really designed to assist us to add a CTE wing on to the west side of our building," he said. "So, we will be getting a brand new shop-industrial tech area. We'll be getting a new FFA classroom, new FCS--Family Consumer Science classroom, along with a new music room and business room in that new wing."
Additionally, Jones says the additions will free up space at the high school.
"Space is always at a premium," said Jones. "We're excited to see the plans--the final plans--so that we can move forward and make plans on maybe some room relocations, but most certainly extra space in our building."
With a successful bidletting, Jones says construction would begin around March 1, with an 18-to-24 month time period for completion. Though the first question on last fall's referendum cleared the 60% supermajority, the second question entailing a $6.7 million bond issue for construction of a new auditorium missed by six percentage points. The superintendent doesn't anticipate another vote on the auditorium portion of the project in the near future.
"We will reevaluate question number two at some point," he said. "But, just right now, our main focus is getting question number one underway, and moving forward. Maybe soon, but not this calendar year at all."
You can hear the full interview with Darin Jones here: