(Avoca) -- Despite a split vote, AHSTW school officials are pleased with the results of this week's bond issue vote.
Voters passed one of two referendums placed on the AHSTW ballot in Tuesday's general elections. Question one--which proposed entailed a $12.9 million bond issue for remodeling and repairing the district's existing pre-K-12 complex--passed with almost 66% of the vote. AHSTW School Superintendent Darin Jones tells KMA News he appreciates the voters for passing the first bond issue proposal.
"It's going to give us the ability to do so many things within our building," said Jones, "with the addition of four new classrooms, the renovations of others. Just giving us more space, and helping us enhance our learning environments."
Another referendum was less successful. A $6.7 million bond issue for construction of an auditorium addition fell short of the 60% supermajority, receiving less than 54% of the vote. While saying the failure of the auditorium bond issue was unfortunate, Jones sees a silver lining.
"On the positive side, nearly 54% of the voters agreed that an auditorium would be a great addition to our building," he said. "So, we're just going to take a step back, we're going to listen to our community, and have continued conversations and see where the future brings us."
With the approval of the first bond issue proposal, Jones says work now moves to the design phase.
"We'll be speaking with SitelogIQ here shortly," said Jones. "They will come down, and they will do interviews again with staff, and talk to us about the design phase of the building. Then, we'll move forward into design engineering, then also into bidletting and construction."
Jones, however, declined speculation of a timeline for the project.
"Those timelines still need to be discussed," he said. "So, I don't want to put a potential end date or beginning date of construction out there right now, just to make sure I have that completely understood with SitelogIQ as we move forward."
Jones asks patrons to monitor the district's website for future news regarding the construction project.