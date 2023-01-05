(Avoca) -- The AHSTW school district is home to a one-of-a-kind club that teaches students a unique skill that can’t be found in any other public school across the country: woodcarving.
Woodworking has become a staple of the American school system, but AHSTW’s woodcarving club offers hands-on experience in a niche section of woodworking.
The club started under the direction of Ty Thornock, AHSTW’s K-12 Talented and Gifted instructor, who is an avid woodcarver himself.
“I have been into wood carving for a long time and I’ve been really passionate about it,” Thornock said. “I wanted to share that with the kids and give them an opportunity to learn some new skills as well. So, we got permission from the principal, superintendent and then the school board, we were given the green light and now we hold our woodcarving club.”
Thornock sees woodcarving as a way to teach students valuable skills that are becoming scarce in today’s school system; skills that go beyond simply putting a knife into a piece of lumber.
“I feel like, in some ways, students get disconnected from using their hands to do things,” Thornock said. “There’s great value in being able to use those skills with what they’re doing in their problem solving.”
The woodcarving club has been established at AHSTW for three years and has nearly 30 members enrolled. As the club grows, the focus remains on creating fun and exciting projects, while also improving the dexterity of the young students involved.
“My real goal with this [club] is to give students the confidence and the skills to be able to tackle some of the issues and problems that they may face and be able to fix something or use these skills later on in life,” Thornock said.
Hear the full interview with Thornock and student club member Laila Sanchez below.