(Avoca) -- AHSTW school officials are hoping for a successful bidletting for a massive facelift to its pre-K-12 facility early next year.
It's been over a year since voters approved a $12.9 million bond issue for an expansion and renovation of the existing facility, including a CTE wing on the west side of the building, plus new industrial tech, FFA, and Family Consumer Science classrooms, plus new music and business rooms. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones says the district's bidletting process begins this month.
"We're going to publicize on December 8th for a public hearing," said Jones. "Between December 8th and 14th, the bid documents will be available in the office for a review. We'll hold a public hearing on those documents on December 14th. On December 20th, we're going to have a contractor site walk. That site walk will be held at 3 o'clock, and last until 5 p.m."
Bids must be submitted by noon January 6th. If all goes well, the AHSTW School Board is expected to award a contract at its January 18th meeting. Jones say the project's design-development phase took several months.
"We started back in January of this year," he said. "We worked through, okay, what are the specifics, right, and really getting down to the end products. We looked at our HVAC, we looked at our lighting--all those things that we talked about within the plan. We really worked through that design phase very carefully and purposely, so that we can have a really good product at the end."
Jones says the district already addressed issues regarding supply delays for certain components.
"One of the things we had heard through industry, and through our engineer," said Jones, "was that HVAC units, their timeline was looking to be at about 40 weeks. Back in October, we actually advertised and held public hearings on HVAC units. We have four HVAC units already purchased, and they'll be on our way."
Provided a general contractor is secured next month, Jones expects construction work to begin in the spring. You can hear the full interview with Darin Jones here: