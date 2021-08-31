(Avoca) -- Smiles were abundant in the AHSTW School District Monday.
That's according to school officials who greeted returning students to start the district's 2021-22 school year. Originally scheduled to begin last week, officials postponed the first day of school by a week due to a high number of COVID-19 cases among the district's staff members. AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones tells KMA News having students back in the district's buildings was exciting.
"We had a great day," said Jones. "It was great to have kids back in the building. Our cases are getting healthy. We're excited to be here--so full speed ahead."
Jones says up to seven staff members are still recovering from the virus. While declining to discuss the severity of the cases, the superintendent says COVID hit some instructors hard.
"We had some staff members who obviously struggled, right?" said Jones. "We know just from past history what COVID-19 and its symptoms can do to affect people. We're doing well. Obviously, we want our staff to get healthy, and get better, and keep moving forward."
Though COVID vaccinations are optional for staff members, Jones says opportunities for shots were made available.
"In conjunction with Pottawattamie County Public Health," he said, "we have had some vaccination clinics since early March or April at various times. They've gone well. We're not advocating one way or the other, but we are trying to give opportunities for people who have that interest, and would like to be vaccinated."
No cases have been reported among the district's students. Jones says the delay in the school won't impact the district's calendar significantly.
"It was a four-day delay," he said. "So, what we did was we had a calendar meeting, and we adjusted our school year, and we added two days onto the end of the school year. We're using two teacher in-service days for student contact days now. So, we were able to put two days into our current calendar, and we added two days onto the end."
Under the current schedule, the last day of school at AHSTW is scheduled for May 26th, 2022.