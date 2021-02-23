(Clarinda) – Medical helicopter services are returning to Clarinda.
Officials with Air Evac Lifeteam announced Tuesday afternoon the company is increasing its emergency air medical coverage in Iowa with a new base in Clarinda. Scheduled for an April opening, the base will located on the Clarinda Regional Health Center campus. Based in O’Fallon, Missouri, the company currently operates 142 air medical bases in 15 states. Air Evac Lifeteam is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership. Whatever the member’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pays is considered payment in full. Annual household memberships start at $85.
In a news release late Tuesday afternoon, Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke said having air transport capabilities “is another step in advancing exceptional care.”
“Our patients are our neighbors, families and friends, and this helicopter is needed in our community,” said Nordyke.
Brandon Buckman, program director for the Air Evac Lifeteam base, said the base will serve residents within a 70-mile radius. Each crew consists of a nurse, paramedic and pilot. The base brings 15 full-time jobs to the area, including pilots, medical crews, and an aviation maintenance technician. Crews are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to the scene of a medical emergency or transport patients between medical facilities.