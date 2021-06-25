(Glenwood) -- A free concert featuring Air Force musicians takes place this weekend in Glenwood.
The Davies Amphitheater plays host to the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band's ensemble "Raptor" Saturday at 7 p.m. Consisting of Air Force personnel stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, the band performs around the world in a number of different venues. Chief Master Sergeant Jeremy Remley is Chief Enlisted Manager for the band. He says the group is excited to restart live, in-person performances.
"Most of our operations went virtual," said Remley. "We did a lot of stuff online, but we are absolutely thrilled to get back out into the community. Our most recent live concert was on May 15 when we did an armed forces salute for the community here in Papillion, Nebraska. This next concert on the 26th is one of our concerts where we're getting back into the community and giving those live concerts."
Remley says the band is performing a number of free shows leading up to the Fourth of July, where they will perform at a celebration at Offutt.
"There's men and women serving downrange, and it's because of their service and sacrifice that we are able to do these concerts," said Remley. "We're giving this concert in a way to honor them for their service and sacrifice and to celebrate the freedoms that we all have here in the United States of America. We're very happy to be out there giving this concert to the community."
Remley says concertgoers will be able to hear a wide variety of music from the professional Airmen.
"We'll be doing some country music, some Motown music and we will definitely have some Patriotic music in it as well," said Remley. "We're sending out our rock group, which is traditionally just a rock group, but because we love Glenwood so much, we've added some horns to this group. We're going to have a trumpet and trombone out there, so if you like Chicago, if you like Earth, Wind and Fire or any of those tremendous horn bands out there, come on out and see us because you'll also get to see some great music by this amazing group of musicians."
The Heartland of America Band traces its roots back to the 402nd Army Air Force Band, founded in 1943. The band bounced around various bases, before being assigned to Offutt in 1948. Saturday's concert takes place at Davies Amphitheater at Glenwood Lake Park and is free to the public.