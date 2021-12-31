(Bellevue) — A military branch with strong ties to KMAland has posted a record year when it comes to recruiting.
According to the latest numbers from the Air Force, the branch added nearly 27,000 new enlisted airmen and 658 officers in the fiscal year that ended in October. Technical Sergeant Matthew Schouten is a recruiter for the Air Force based at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. He says the Air Force offers a unique experience for airmen around the world.
"Our Air Force mission is to fly, fight and win, but what does that mean?" said Schouten. "We're in the business of protecting and saving lives, not only domestically in the United States, but around the world. We provide logistical support, food and water and airlifts to those in need, especially in natural disasters. One example most recently, is the earthquake in Haiti that happened this past August. We had a special tactics team go in, provide medical support and setup some airfields to allow other aircraft to land and provide support."
For Schouten personally, he says the Air Force helped him get career training as a diesel mechanic. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for three years and Boise, Idaho for five years before his current assignment in Bellevue.
"After I graduated high school, I went to college and had a part-time job at a local church as a janitor," said Schouten. "Unfortunately, I ran out of money. I needed a career. At that point, what I wanted to do with my life and what I needed matched up. I went into a recruiting office and they gave me a list of 140 different career options. That was an overwhelming list. I found something that I wanted to do. They matched me up with a career that I was excited about."
In addition to boosting the number of active-duty recruits, the Air Force says it was able to add 7,300 enlisted and 1,500 officers to its reserves, while another nearly 8,000 recruits joined the Air National Guard. Recruiters relied on more virtual recruiting tactics as the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person work. Regardless of the methods, Schouten says the Air Force’s track record was a key selling point to recruits.
"The Air Force is the only branch that has a Community College of the Air Force," said Schouten. "No other branch has a community college, where you can earn college credits by going through our training. That's one way that separates us from the other branches. Also, we truly take care of our people. Other branches also take care of their people, but the Air Force especially makes sure your needs are met while you're serving."
In addition to good recruiting numbers in the Air Force, the Army, Navy and Marines all hit their target recruiting goals in the last fiscal year. The Department of Defense says it needs to add around 150,000 new recruits each year to maintain readiness levels.
You can hear the full interview with Schouten below.