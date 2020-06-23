(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to jump start proposed construction projects at the city's airport.
At its regular meeting tonight at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on the plans, specifications and form of contract for improvements at Shenandoah Regional Airport. Council members are then expected to take action following the hearing. The projects entail construction of a four-unit hangar and work on the airport's taxi lanes. Council members authorized a second bidletting on the project because of higher-than-expected construction costs. In a recent interview with KMA News, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says soaring steel prices forced the city to downsize the hangar project from six units to four.
"The price of steel being as high as it was," said Lyman, "we really just can't afford a six-unit hangar. So, the Airport Commission decided they would attempt to go for a four-unit hangar. The Iowa DOT supported that, and said that the grant would still apply towards that. So, we ought to be able to afford that, we just need to downsize it."
Also on tonight's agenda: a presentation from the newly-formed Shenandoah Community Forum Group, and the approval of rates and salaries for full-time, part-time and seasonal city employees for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1st.