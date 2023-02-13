(Lincoln) -- Agricultural producers and growers will flock to the Lancaster Event Center in eastern Nebraska early next month.
That's because AKRS Equipment is hosting their Ag and Turf Expo in Lincoln on March 8th and 9th. AKRS is also hosting a similar expo in Grand Island on February 21st and 22nd. Mark Badertscher (Bad-uh-cher) is a sales manager with AKRS Equipment. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Badertscher says they hope the expo will provide a comprehensive event for area producers.
"We also do clinics with combines and planters separate and we're trying to combine all that under one roof and we're brining in roughly 40 pieces of new John Deere equipment ranging from combines, planters, and sprayers," said Badertscher. "We're also going to have a full line of Steele equipment there and bunch of our other vendors we're getting in contact with like J & N and Brent -- some of them will be there on display."
On top of providing showcases of the latest equipment, Badertscher says they have also partnered with the University of Nebraska to provide training and educational classes.
"I think we've got six or seven different classes and it kind of varies including nitrogen management and cover crops," Badertscher explained. "And you can log onto AKRS website and sign up for it there and also check out the classes and some of the other things that we're doing."
Badertscher says the two-day event is an excellent opportunity for producers and growers to see some of the latest equipment and potentially learn something new. He adds this year will hopefully be more efficient for those wishing to attend the classes.
"When we did our classes before it was one day and it was rotations, but this will be assigned different times," he said. "So if there's some classes you're interested in and not interested in, you can mingle and look at the equipment and also sit through the classes -- if you want to attend both days that's awesome too. We'll also have some other promotions there through AKRS and it should be a great event."
For more information on the event or to register, you can visit akrs.com. You can hear the full interview with Badertscher below: