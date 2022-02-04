(Johnston) -- The 2022 American Legion Hawkeye Boys State early registration deadline is February 10th.
Ernie Aust, boys state chairman, joined the KMA Morning Show on Wednesday to talk about the camp and how juniors can sign up.
Aust says the boys who attend will learn many things and build relationships.
"Well, it's considered a premier program in terms of leadership and experience,” Aust said. “There's about 300 plus boys attend American Legion Boys State and sell at Camp Dodge north to Des Moines, Johnston, Iowa, the Iowa National Guard, Camp Dodge. It's a unique program, and it's great for leadership and experiencing activities with, like I said, over 300 boys all just completed their junior year, and for to be eligible to attend Boys State.”
Aust says junior boys will get to meet new people.
“The group you work with during the week is a totally total group that you've probably never ever met before,” Aust continued. “You'll run across other people that you've, you know from the area, but you'll the people you meet and work with will be brand new acquaintances.”
For more information, you can call Ernie Aust at 712-215-0553 or visit IALegion.org/BoysState. Again the early application deadline is Friday, February 10.
You can hear the full interview with Aust below.