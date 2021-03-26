(Glenwood) -- In case there was any doubt beforehand, Thursday's tornado outbreak in the southeastern U.S. proves that it's severe weather season again.
Numerous twisters roared through five states, leaving wide trails of destruction. Alabama appears to have taken the brunt of the storms, as five people were killed, with multiple injuries. Locally, Severe Weather Awareness Week is wrapping up in Iowa and Nebraska. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst is among the KMAland officials observing the special week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hurst says it's important for the public to buy into preparing for not only tornadoes, but other seasonal weather calamities, as well...
"Weather is seasonal, as we all know," said Hurst. "We go from one season to another. But, we're coming into this very significant season here, as we approach it this month into April, and into the summer and early fall, that tornadoes, straight line winds, hail storms, intense rains and flooding can occur. This week is something that gives people a chance to prepare."
Hurst says preparedness in other parts of the country is a year-round process.
"It seems like even when we go into the winter seasons up here, down south, they continue to have, like, the spring, summer and fall seasons, as was evident in the southeast--particularly Alabama," he said.
One particular video circulating from Thursday's storms shows a group of individuals trapped in the middle of a twister while driving. Hurst says the video demonstrates the need to seek shelter when a tornado strikes while out in the open.
"The best thing to do is, you've got to get out of our car and seek the lowest point," said Hurst. "And, sometimes, it may just be in the bottom of a ditch, a ravine or something, then lie face down, hands over your head. And, basically, you want to be aware of where your car is, because sometimes your car can be a missile hazard. But, I would say that would be the most extreme situation. People have done that in the past, and survived."
Flooding was Friday's subject during Severe Weather Awareness Week. Hurst says Mills County is still recovering from the massive Missouri River flooding that struck two years ago this month. He says progress is reported on the county's home buyout program related to the recovery.
"Our original list, we had in the unincorporated areas, 68 properties that the board of supervisors, with the agreement of the property owner, were pursing to participate in the buyout," he said. "We had 14 that have opted out since then, so our numbers are kind of sitting at 54. Today, we've got 32 properties that we have acquired, and basically paid the property owners to let them go on with their lives. So, we have about 22 left to acquire, which means, as buyout programs go, we're kind of ahead of schedule here."
You can hear the full interview with Larry Hurst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.